Rajesh Roshan Birthday: Top 5 Songs by the Composer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJESH ROSHAN: At just the age of 18, Rajesh Roshan was given a golden opportunity by the legendary actor and filmmaker Mehmood to kickstart his career. Since then, there has been no looking back for this talented maestro. His first major breakthrough came with the 1974 film Kunwara Baap and ever since he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers.
Rajesh Roshan’s enchanting melodies, such as Ik Pal Ka Jeena from the movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Dil Kyun Yeh Mera from Kites, have become timeless classics, captivating audiences of every generation. His ability to create soulful compositions that strike a chord with listeners is truly remarkable.
On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s revisit some of Rajesh Roshan’s popular songs and cherish the beautiful tunes that have become an integral part of our lives.
- Dil Kya Kare
It’s truly remarkable that Roshan, the renowned music director, achieved his first Filmfare Award after working on just two films. His talent and dedication to his craft shone through in his work, leading to this well-deserved recognition. He bagged his first Filmfare Award for Julie. In an interview, Roshan revealed that “a 100-piece orchestra was used in the song, Dil Kya Kare.”
- Ik Pal Ka Jeena
Every 90s kid who is a Hrithik Roshan fan knows what this song means to us. Hrithik, who is Rajesh’s cousin, was launched with Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai in 2000. Rajesh left no stone unturned to make it memorable for Hrithik and turns out, all the songs from the film were super hit. But, Ik Pal Ka Jeena stood out for its unique tunes and fresh appeal.
- Pardesia
The famous score for Mr Natwarlal helped Rajesh Roshan to register his place in the music industry. The song Pardesia featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha was immensely popular among the masses and it still is loved by many.
- Dil Kyun Yeh Mera
Dil Kyun Ye Mera has struck a chord with people, tapping into the universal theme of love and longing. The haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics have made it a timeless favourite among music enthusiasts. Its popularity and enduring love can be attributed to the seamless combination of Rajesh Roshan’s composition and KK’s soulful rendition.
- Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye
Next in the cue is everyone’s favourite Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye. This evergreen hit is still one of the most soulful songs of the 90s and was sung by Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam.