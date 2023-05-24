Rajesh Roshan Birthday: Top 5 Songs by the Composer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJESH ROSHAN: At just the age of 18, Rajesh Roshan was given a golden opportunity by the legendary actor and filmmaker Mehmood to kickstart his career. Since then, there has been no looking back for this talented maestro. His first major breakthrough came with the 1974 film Kunwara Baap and ever since he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers.

Rajesh Roshan’s enchanting melodies, such as Ik Pal Ka Jeena from the movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Dil Kyun Yeh Mera from Kites, have become timeless classics, captivating audiences of every generation. His ability to create soulful compositions that strike a chord with listeners is truly remarkable.

On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s revisit some of Rajesh Roshan’s popular songs and cherish the beautiful tunes that have become an integral part of our lives.