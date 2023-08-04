Rajinikanth And Amitabh Bachchan To Reunite After 32 Years For TJ Gnanavel's Next? Here's What We Know

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will reportedly reunite on screen for TJ Gnanavel’s next, temporarily titled Thalaivar 170. The film will star Rajinikanth as the lead and Amitabh is being considered for a key role. This collaboration will mark their on-screen reunion after nearly 32 years. They have previously worked together in films like Hum, Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar.

The film will reportedly have an ensemble cast featuring actors from various Indian film industries. Thalaivar 170 will also reportedly feature Malayalam actors Manju Warrier and Fahadh Faasil, along with Telugu actor Nani. While Manju is likely to play the female lead in the film, Fahadh will reportedly be the villain. He is known for playing negative characters. Earlier it was reported that Fahadh’s role was offered to Chiyaan Vikram of Ponniyin Selvan fame. However, he rejected the role.

The film is set to go on floors soon and is expected to release towards the end of next year. Produced by Lyca Productions, the story is reportedly based on a real-life incident. Rajinikanth will play a cop in the film. Anirudh Ravichandran has been brought on board to compose the film’s music.

The film’s tentative title, Thalaivar 170, is derived from the fact that it will be Rajnikanth’s 170th film. The audience is eager to see his collaboration with director TJ Gnanavel. Gnanavel is famous for his film Jai Bhim, which joined the Oscars list for Best Picture in 2022.

Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his film Jailer on August 10. The makers recently released the film’s trailer, introducing Rajinikanth’s character as Muthuvel Pandian. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will feature Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. Actors Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan will also play pivotal roles in the film. Actor Mohanlal will also have an extended cameo.