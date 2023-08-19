Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan To Turn Rivals, Share Screen Space After 32 Years? Know Here

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars in the country. What if the two come together for a movie? It will surely be one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Looks like, it will happen soon.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan To Share Screen Again?

If a report by E-Times is to be believed, Rajinikanth will soon begin working on his upcoming movie which is tentatively titled Thalaivar170. Reportedly, the Jailer actor will be playing the role of a cop in this movie. While the film is expected to go on floors in September, the entertainment portal has now claimed that Amitabh Bachchan has also been roped in for the movie.

An insider claims Big B will be playing the antagonist in the movie. Therefore, the film will present Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan clashing on-screen. However, it should also be noted that there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan last worked together 32 years ago for Mukul S Anand’s Hum.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently enjoying the success of his recently released Jailer. Jailer marks Rajinikanth’s comeback to the big screen after two years. The film shows two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man, and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action. Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu among others in key roles. Mohanlal also made a special appearance in the film.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also feature in Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath. Besides this, Big B will also be reuniting with Deepika for the Hindi remake of The Intern. Amitabh Bachchan has also been hosting the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.