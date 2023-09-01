Rajinikanth Gets BIG Cheque of Rs 100 Cr From Jailer Profits? Know His Total Fees for Nelson Film

Rajinikanth has reportedly become the highest paid actor in India after the phenomenal success of his recently released movie, Jailer, which is said to have a total worldwide collection of more than Rs 564.35 crore. As Jailer became a historic success, producer Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures met Rajinikanth and handed over a hefty cheque to the legendary actor.

The official account of Sun Pictures shared the priceless moment on X and wrote: “Mr. Kalanithi Maran met Superstar Rajinikanth and handed over a cheque, celebrating the historic success of Jailer." The picture has been going viral on social media.

Interestingly, film trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan shared on X: “Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar Rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting Rs 100 crore from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a Jailer profit sharing cheque which is up and above the already paid remuneration [Rs 110 cr] of superstar for the movie. Total - Rs 210 crore. Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest paid actor in India."

As per Sacnilk, Jailer has become the third-highest-grossing South Indian film ever in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, and is behind only KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Jailer, released on August 10, collected a jaw-dropping Rs 500 crore worldwide within just 10 days. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been doing phenomenal business in India and overseas.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the digital streaming rights for Jailer have been secured by Kalanithi Maran’s production house, Sun Pictures, in collaboration with Netflix. The movie is set to be available for streaming on the Sun NXT platform. Furthermore, Sun Network has secured satellite rights for Jailer in its Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.