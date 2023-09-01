CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jawan TrailerNayantharaShah Rukh KhanKaran JoharSunny Deol
Home » Movies » Rajinikanth Gets BIG Cheque of Rs 100 Cr From Jailer Profits? Know His Total Fees for Nelson Film
1-MIN READ

Rajinikanth Gets BIG Cheque of Rs 100 Cr From Jailer Profits? Know His Total Fees for Nelson Film

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 08:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Sun Pictures head hands over a cheque to superstar Rajinikanth.

Sun Pictures head hands over a cheque to superstar Rajinikanth.

Jailer producer Kalanithi Maran met Rajinikanth and handed over a hefty cheque to the actor. The picture of the same has been going viral on the internet.

Rajinikanth has reportedly become the highest paid actor in India after the phenomenal success of his recently released movie, Jailer, which is said to have a total worldwide collection of more than Rs 564.35 crore. As Jailer became a historic success, producer Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures met Rajinikanth and handed over a hefty cheque to the legendary actor.

The official account of Sun Pictures shared the priceless moment on X and wrote: “Mr. Kalanithi Maran met Superstar Rajinikanth and handed over a cheque, celebrating the historic success of Jailer." The picture has been going viral on social media.

Interestingly, film trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan shared on X: “Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar Rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting Rs 100 crore from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a Jailer profit sharing cheque which is up and above the already paid remuneration [Rs 110 cr] of superstar for the movie. Total - Rs 210 crore. Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest paid actor in India."

As per Sacnilk, Jailer has become the third-highest-grossing South Indian film ever in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, and is behind only KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Jailer, released on August 10, collected a jaw-dropping Rs 500 crore worldwide within just 10 days. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been doing phenomenal business in India and overseas.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the digital streaming rights for Jailer have been secured by Kalanithi Maran’s production house, Sun Pictures, in collaboration with Netflix. The movie is set to be available for streaming on the Sun NXT platform. Furthermore, Sun Network has secured satellite rights for Jailer in its Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.c...Read More
Tags:
  1. jailer
  2. rajinikanth
  3. regional cinema
first published:September 01, 2023, 08:57 IST
last updated:September 01, 2023, 08:58 IST