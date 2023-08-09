Rajinikanth Jailer: Bengaluru Cinema Halls Ready With Cutouts and Garlands

After a hiatus of two years, Rajinikanth’s fans are all set to experience their icon’s action-packed performance in Jailer, on August 10. As Thalaivaar returns to the big screen, fans have rightly indulged in a celebration. Ahead of its release, a Twitter user shared a video, exhibiting a cinema hall in Bengaluru, decked up with many banners of Rajinikanth. The clip gives a glance at the Aruna Theatre with a total number of 25 massive cutouts showing varied characters of the superstar, placed outside the premises. The text along with the video revealed that in a bid to “welcome their king”, later huge garlands will also be placed on these cut-outs.

The text along with the clip reads, “This is not Tamil Nadu. Bangalore is ready to welcome its King. 25 Cutouts in a single theatre (Aruna Theatre) have been placed. Huge garlands for all the Cutouts will be put in later today. Not just this, many theatres in Bangalore are filled with Thalaivar’s Cutout and banners.”

Take a look at the video:

This is not #Tamilnadu #Bangalore is ready to welcome it's King 👑25 Cutouts in a single theatre (Aruna Theatre) has been placed. Huge garlands for all the Cutouts will be put later today. Not just this, many theatres in Bangalore are filled with #Thalaivar's Cutout and… pic.twitter.com/nfCxTflcK7 — Suresh Balaji (@surbalu) August 9, 2023

Hands down, Jailer is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The craze for Rajinikanth starrer is to such an extent that on its release day, a few offices in Chennai and Bengaluru have been granted leave to their employees. In addition, many companies are generously providing complementary Jailer tickets to their staff members.

Meanwhile, days ahead of the release of his movie, Rajinikanth left for the Himalayas again. On August 9, the superstar was spotted leaving his home in Chennai. He exclusively told News18, “I am continuing my trip to the Himalayas after a break due to the pandemic.” Talking about his film, Rajinikanth urged his fans to watch his movie and shared their feedback.

Jailer collaborated with Rajinikanth with its director Nelson Dilipkumar for the first time. The much-loved trailer of the film strategically highlights two distinct personalities of Rajinikanth. The superstar is seen as both a typical retired family man and an unrelenting force when engaged in action sequences. Apart from Rajinikanth, the trailer also gave a glance at its ensemble cast, including Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Treating the fans and adding to the excitement, the trailer also displays a special appearance by Mohanlal. The film will be released in three languages, i.e., Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The pre-booking of the film has already commenced worldwide. Both India and the US are expected to commence the film’s initial screenings around the same time.