Rajinikanth's Jailer Earns Rs 52 Crore On Day 1; Asha Bhosle Honoured at Rising India-She Shakti

Rajinikanth proved he’s one of the biggest superstars in the country with Jailer. The film, which has received positive word of mouth since its first show, has opened to a massive Rs 52 crore collection (gross) on day 1 in India. As per reports, the film has broken several records at the box office. This includes the Biggest Opening in Tamil Nadu in 2023 and the Overall Highest Opening Day India Gross in 2023 for Kollywood.

Asha Bhosle was honoured at CNN News18’s Rising India-She Shakti conclave in New Delhi by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The legendary singer was honoured for her illustrious contributions to the field of music. Not only did the President present her with a memento but also requested her to sing a song for her. Bhosle gracefully accepted and sang the song Radha Kaise Na Jale from the film Lagaan.

Shraddha Kapoor attended CNN News18’s Rising India-She Shakti conclave in New Delhi on Friday, August 11. During the session, Shraddha revealed that she was initially offered Amar Kaushal’s Stree only as a cameo. “I was just so amazed and entertained with the premise of the film. It had a larger social message that was put across in an entertaining manner. So, I requested them, ‘Can I be a part of the cast? Can this not be a special appearance? I don’t want to feel like this is a special appearance.’ And they completely agreed to it," she said.

Looks like, all is well between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, post their huge fallout with Dostana 2. While the film got shelved, the duo is keen on collaborating again for another project and are hopeful that this ‘may materialise’. The filmmaker and actor recently graced the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, with their joint media appearance and revealed that they are working together for something. When asked if that could actually be Dostana 2, Karan said, ‘Ask us no secrets and we tell you no lies,’ and broke into laughter with Kartik.

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel finally hit theatres on Friday, August 11. The film, one of the most highly anticipated sequels, received a positive response from the audience. Fans are loving it and has been trending on social media. However, amid this, a video surfaced online in which Sunny Deol is seen losing his cool when a fan attempted to take a selfie with him at the airport. The video has now gone viral on the internet.

