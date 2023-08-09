Rajinikanth Leaves For The Himalayas Ahead of Jailer Release, Urges Fans To Watch His Film

Days ahead of his much-awaited movie Jailer’s release, Rajinikanth is off to the Himalayas again. On Wednesday morning, the superstar was snapped by News18 exclusively as he was leaving his home in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. “I am continuing my trip to the Himalayas after a break due to the pandemic," he said. Asked about the Jailer release, the superstar urged fans to watch his movie and share their feedback.

With Rajinikanth leaving for the Himalayas, it can be argued that he might skip the premiere of Jailer. Watch the video here:

Jailer marks Rajinikanth’s comeback to the big screen after two years. The trailer of the film was recently released which showed two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man, and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action. It also revealed that Rajinikanth’s character is a father of a police officer in the movie.

Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu among others in key roles. Mohanlal will also be making a special appearance in the film. Jailer song Kaavaalaa was also released last month in which Tamannaah Bhatia’s sizzling moves and Rajinikanth’s special appearance left everyone impressed.

Since Jailer will hit theatres on August 10, it was recently reported that certain offices in Chennai and Bengaluru have declared leave for their employees on the film’s release date. A company’s holiday notice declaring a holiday on August 10 on ‘account of the release of superstar Rajnikanth’s movie Jailer’ also went viral on social media. “On account of the release of SUPER STAR RAJINI’s movie Jailer we have decided to declare holiday on 10th August 2023 in efforts to avoid piled up leave request to the HR department," the notice read. “We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support antipiracy by providing free tickets to employees,” it added.