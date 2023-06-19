Rajinikanth Meets Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam On The Sets Of Laal Salaam

Superstar Rajinikanth is right now busy shooting for Laal Salaam, which is being directed by his daughter Aishwariya. The film has completed its schedules in Thiruvannamalai and Mumbai and it was reported earlier that the next schedule of the film was being held in Puducherry. On social media, videos of Lal Salaam fans lining up outside the Puducherry set had gone viral. The clips showed the crowd clamouring for their favourite celebrity and going crazy when his car pulled up.

The star is still shooting in Puducherry and recently he was paid a visit by Puducherry Legislative Assembly speaker Embalam R Selvam. Embalam R Selvam dropped by the sets of Laal Salaam along with his daughter Janani Selvam. Photos of the trio together with Rajinikanth being gifted a bouquet from R Selvam are doing the rounds on the internet. Rajinikanth enquired about what his daughter was doing and was pleased to know that she was pursuing a postgraduate degree in medicine. He gave his blessings to Janani.

To avoid gathering fans, the shooting team has kept Rajinikanth’s shooting sites and location a secret. Sources say that Rajinikanth comes to the shooting area unbeknownst to people and acts out the scenes. Rajini is staying at a popular hotel in Puducherry, the name of which has not been revealed. Many prominent personalities are making efforts to meet Rajini in between shootings, and the actor is trying to oblige many of them.

Rajinikanth’s character look from Laal Salaam had already been revealed by Lyca Productions, which is producing the film. He plays a character named Moideen Bhai. A few days ago, the actor also posted a picture of himself with former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev on the Lal Salaam set. The former cricketer’s participation in the movie was also confirmed by him. Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal are also featured in Lal Salaam. AR Rahman has scored the soundtrack.