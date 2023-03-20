While Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is held in very high regard and is revered not only in Tamil Nadu but outside the state as well, actor-director Ameer Sultan’s recent comments on Thalaiva’s acting abilities have come as a shock to many. Ameer, in a recent event, raised questions about Rajinikanth’s acting prowess.

Sundarabandian film director SR Prabhakaran has directed the web series Sengalam, starring Kalaiyarasan and Vani Bhojan. This web series will be released on the G5 OTT platform. Recently, the trailer launch event for Sengalam was held and Ameer was one of the distinguished guests present at the event.

While addressing the media, Ameer talked about how awards have become politicised over the years and are not based on real talent anymore. He said that art should not have any politics. While he congratulated the team of RRR for bagging an Oscar for Best Original Song, he said that he never thought of the Oscars as a particularly significant achievement.

“Awards recognition was different 30 years ago; now all awards, including the Oscars, are politicized,” Ameer said. He then raised questions about actor Rajinikanth having received the State Government Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2007 film Sivaji.

“Ask your conscience. Did Rajinikanth deserve that award,” he said, adding that he believes that Rajinikanth is more of an entertainer than an actor. “There is no substitute for his entertainment factor but was there no one else who acted better than him that year,” he asked the audience present.

“When one of India’s greatest actors, Sivaji Ganesan went abroad, Hollywood actors took pictures with him. But still, he did not receive a national award, “ Ameer said.

Ameer has been known to be quite fearless and bold while coming to speaking his mind and he does not mince his words. He participated in a film rally in 2008 that denounced Sri Lanka’s government’s abuses against Tamils.

Ameer delivered statements at the gathering during which they denounced the Indian government and supported the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, an island-based Tamil separatist organisation. He was even arrested for it.

Read all the Latest Movies News here