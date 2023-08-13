Rajinikanth Offers Prayers At Badrinath Temple After Jailer Witnesses Massive Box Office Opening

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Jailer with Tamannaah Bhatia. The actor headlined Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, delivering not only an impressive performance but also owning the box office. According to reports, Jailer has registered a spot in the Rs 250 crore club in just four days with its worldwide collection.

Rajinikanth who’s currently on a spiritual tour in North India, celebrated the film’s success by offering prayers at Uttarakhand’s Badrinath Temple. A video of the actor at the temple premise has gone viral. The video shared by PTI, featured the actor briefly interacting with fans.

Have a look at the video:

VIDEO | Actor @rajinikanth visited the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wi3irssRAQ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2023

Rajinikanth donned a light blue sweater and also wore gloves. As he arrived at the temple gates, many fans tried shaking hands with him. The actor donned one of his brightest smiles. The veteran actor was surrounded by a number of security officers, while her entered the temple.

Jailer has broken several records with its released. On day 1, the Rajinikanth film registered the ‘Biggest Opening in Tamil Nadu in 2023’, ‘Biggest Indian Premiere of 2023 in USA’ and ‘Biggest Tamil Opener of Overseas in 2023,’ among other records. To celebrate the film’s release, multiple offices and schools declared a holiday on August 10.

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

News18’s review of the film read: “Jailer promises loads of action and fun-filled moments that any ardent fan of the Superstar could ask for. Everything that Rajini does in Jailer is targeted at his fans. While the star does not miss a trick, director Nelson makes the mistake of not working enough on the screenplay. Working with a weak plot riddled with holes and convenient twists that one can see from miles away. The film is mediocre. Thalaivar isn’t!"