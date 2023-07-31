Rajinikanth Opens Up On Battling Alcoholism, Reveals 'It's The Biggest Mistake...'

Superstar Rajinikanth will be soon seen in an upcoming action thriller Jailer. The film has already captivated fans and especially its song Kaavaalaa is in trend. Well, recently, the actor marked his presence at the audio launch of the Jailer event. During the event, he opened up about battling alcoholism and called it the biggest mistake of his life.

Speaking at the event, he said, “If there was no alcohol in my life, I would have served the society. Alcoholism is the biggest mistake in life,” he was quoted as saying. He also added that if not for alcohol, he would have done far better in life and become a bigger star than he is today. This is not the first time he has addressed the alcoholism issue. In his film Kaala, his character loses his wife due to his carelessness after getting drunk. That was the first time the actor, who till then had used alcohol and cigarettes as style statements, showed them in a bad light.

In the same event, the actor also shared that when he listened to the song Hukam for the first time, he liked it but asked the makers to remove the word “superstar" from it. Rajinikanth said that the title “superstar" bothers him.

Rajinikanth was also asked about the lyrics of the song which some social media users claimed were “conceived to be against actor Thalapathy Vijay". Commenting on it, Rajinikanth said, “In birds, crow disturbs everyone. Eagle never disturbs everyone. Whenever the crow disturbs the eagle, the eagle doesn’t do anything, it just goes to the next stage. Crow can compete to a stage, but never can fly higher."

Jailer has been written and directed by Nelson Dipkumar and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures by Kalanithi Maran. The movie features Rajinikanth in the lead role, along with Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mirnaa Menon, Vinayakan, and Yogi Babu.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film, and the cinematography was done by Vijay Kannan. Rajinikanth’s 169th film, Jailer, is all set to release on August 10.