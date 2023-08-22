Rajinikanth BREAKS SILENCE On Controversy Over Touching Yogi Adityanath's Feet: 'It Was Just...'

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently basking in the success of Jailer, on Monday said that it was his habit to touch the feet of a ‘sanyasi’ or ‘yogi’, irrespective of the age of that person. The actor’s remarks came in response to a reporter’s query over the controversy surrounding his touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently during his visit to Lucknow.

“I met various political leaders. It was just a courtesy meet. There is nothing more than that. It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only," Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He added, “I want to thank people of Tamil Nadu and rest of the world for making Jailer a huge success."

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only: Actor Rajinikanth on meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath and touching his feet pic.twitter.com/dPItSmLu2f— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

For the unversed, the actor’s gesture had kicked up an online storm, especially in Tamil Nadu, as many asked if it was okay for the 72-year-old actor to touch the feet of the much younger UP CM.

During their meeting, Yogi Adityanath gifted Rajinikanth a book and a small idol of Lord Ganesh to wish him well for his movie. Chief Minister Adityanath, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, also said, “Courtesy meeting with eminent film actor Mr Rajinikanth at official residence in Lucknow today."

Prior to this, a special screening of ‘Jailer’ was held in Lucknow, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. “I also got a chance to watch the movie ‘Jailer’. I had watched Rajinikanth’s many films and he is such a talented actor that even though there is not much content in the movie still with his performance, he increases the importance of the film," news agency PTI quoted Maurya as saying.

Talking about Rajinikanth’s recent release Jailer, the film Rajinikanth’s comeback to the big screen after two years. The film shows two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man, and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action. Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu among others in key roles. Mohanlal also made a special appearance in the film. Jailer is inching close to Rs 300 crore mark at the box office.

(With inputs from PTI)