Rajinikanth Reviews Maamannan, Calls Mari Selvaraj Film a 'Wonderful Creation'

Maamannan, the Tamil political thriller film, was released last week and has become the talk of the town. Although the film opened to mixed reviews, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth seemed thoroughly impressed by Maamannan’s plot and the acting skills of the cast. The Kabali actor watched the movie at a private screening held at his home, Poes Garden, in Chennai. He even met the film’s director, Mari Selvaraj, and presented him with a bouquet.

Rajinikanth praised the movie for advocating equality and appreciated the acting prowess of Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Fahadh Faasil. The duo discussed the film at great length. Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share his review and wrote, “#Maamannan It’s Mari Selvaraj’s wonderful creation that advocates for equality. My heartfelt appreciation for him. Also, my congratulations to Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Fahadh Faasil for their excellent performances."

Check out the Tweet here:

Mari Selvaraj thanked the veteran actor and expressed his gratitude for his support. He tweeted, “I express my gratitude and happiness from the bottom of my heart to our Superstar @rajinikanth sir, who welcomed my third film, Maamannan, with great love and appreciation, just as he appreciated my first two films, Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan."

Here’s the post:

Maamannan is Mari Selvaraj’s third film, after Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. It is produced by Udhayanidhi under the banner of Red Giant Movies and includes seasoned actors like Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Udhayanidhi in key roles. The Oscar winner, AR Rahman, is the composer of this film. The socio-political drama narrates the lives of a father and a son who encounter the fury of casteist and dominant political groups.

Maamannan is gradually coming closer to the 50-crore mark at the box office in India and is expected to have steady growth in the coming weekend.