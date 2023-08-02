Rajinikanth Shakes Hand With Fellow Passenger, Video From Plane Has Fans Calling Him 'Epitome Of Humbleness'

Superstar Rajinikanth is famous not only for his on-screen charisma but also for his devoted fan following. His humility and down-to-earth nature have once again come to the forefront as he surprised fellow passengers by boarding a flight ahead of the much-anticipated release of his upcoming film Jailer. The internet is buzzing with a heartwarming video capturing the ecstatic reactions of co-passengers when they spotted Rajinikanth casually walking into the aeroplane.

In the viral video shared by Faridoon Shahryar, Rajinikanth can be seen dressed in a plain white t-shirt and carrying a shoulder bag, projecting an air of simplicity and humility. As the legendary actor makes his way inside the aircraft, his fans erupt in enthusiasm, capturing the moment with photos and videos. The genuine warmth of the welcome resonates with the profound impact Rajinikanth has had on his followers over the years. Although the exact date of the video remains undisclosed, it appears to be a genuine glimpse of the star in a candid moment.

The video received overwhelming praise and admiration from fans, with one expressing, “So simple," another noting, “So humble," and yet another admirer dubbing him a “Simple Superstar." A user emphasized, “This is what everyone needs to learn. Simplicity."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faridoon Shahryar (@ifaridoon)

There were speculations that the actor might be embarking on a journey to the Himalayas ahead of an impending film release. However, according to ETimes, this is not the case. The actor traditionally visits the Himalayas after his film releases.

Workwise, Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Jailer. Directed by the talented Nelson Dilipkumar, the action-packed entertainer boasts an ensemble cast that includes actors like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mirnaa Menon, Vinayakan, and Yogi Babu are also part of the movie. The music for the film was made by Anirudh Ravichander, and the camera work was done by Vijay Kannan.

The narrative of Jailer revolves around Muthuvel Pandian, a jailer who is both strict and understanding. He finds out that a group is attempting to free their leader from prison. Muthuvel Pandian decides to prevent this from happening and takes action. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 10th.