Rajinikanth Sports Cropped Hair, Trimmed Beard Ahead Of Jailer’s Release, Stylist Shares Pic

Rajinikanth’s impeccable acting prowess combined with his unparalleled style and swag has rightfully earned him the title of Thalaivaa. At 72, Rajinikanth is still ruling the South film industry, starring in high-octane action films, never failing to wow us. Presently, he is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Jailer, which will premiere on August 10. Ahead of the film’s release, it seems like Rajinikanth decided to change his quintessential long hair and full-grown beard look, opting for a different makeover. And turning his revamping session into a success was acclaimed celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim.

On Friday, August 4, Aalim Hakim dropped a picture with Rajinikanth on Instagram, where the Tamil superstar was seen in a completely different avatar. Penning a heartfelt note, the stylist expressed his gladness for getting the opportunity to be Rajinikanth’s close and constant associate for 10 long years. “The KING. Sir RAJINIKANTH. Had an incredibly inspiring day at work with our one & only Rajinikanth. Our association is more than a decade now and every time I spend time with him I get to learn so much from his legendary presence,” wrote Aalim Hakim, who also created Rajinikanth’s swag-infused Jailer look.

The picture captured Rajinikanth in a freshly-groomed avatar, sporting cropped hair, shortened from the sides and a trimmed beard. He wore a simple white shirt and sported black-rimmed glasses. Aalim Hakim shared the same frame, standing next to the actor. The stylist donned an all-black ensemble and put on a pair of funky glasses. The duo sported beaming smiles on their faces, with Rajinikanth wrapping his arms around Aalim’s shoulders affectionately.

Rajinikanth has joined hands with filmmaker TJ Gnanavel for another cinematic venture, temporarily titled Thalaivar 170. According to reports, Aalim Hakim has been assigned the responsibility of styling Rajinikanth’s look for the film. Touted to be a social drama, Rajinikanth is expected to be seen in a profound avatar for Thalaivar 170. Proving that age is just a number, Rajinikanth has also agreed to be a part of his daughter-director, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Lal Salaam, for an extended cameo. He will be essaying the character of Moideen Bhai in the film.