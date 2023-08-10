Rajinikanth Spotted In Dehradun Amid Jailer's Release, Fans Mob Him At Airport; Watch

Excitement sweeps across the country as the much-awaited movie Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, releases today. Fans of the superstar are filled with joy as they eagerly anticipate his return to the big screen after a gap of two years. Just a day before the movie’s release, a video showcasing his arrival at Dehradun airport caught people’s attention on Instagram. In the video, Rajinikanth, brimming with energy, steps out of the airport dressed casually in a white t-shirt and black trousers. He even took the time to pose with a few lucky fans, leaving them overjoyed.

Rajinikanth can be seen walking with a group of people, including security personnel and a few others. A few moments into the video, he is offered a garland by a priest as fans spot him and start clicking selfies.

In the comment section of the video, Thalaivaa’s fans have been praising him for his composure and behaviour with his fans, despite being one of the greatest actors of this era. “Biggest superstar yet so humble and down to earth," says a comment. Another one says “ONE SUN, ONE MOON, ONE SUPERSTAR".

Going on a spiritual retreat to the Himalayas is a personal tradition that Rajnikanth follows before his film releases, reports Deccan Herald.

The film’s makers had earlier unveiled an intriguing trailer that offered a glimpse into the movie’s essence. The trailer showcased two distinct avatars of Rajinikanth’s character, ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian.

In the movie, Rajinikanth portrays the role of a father to a police officer. The film shows how an ordinary person employs swords and firearms to combat when needed.

A brief appearance by Jackie Shroff in the teaser has also piqued interest. Jackie Shroff’s character exudes power and authority, creating a dramatic impact that has captivated the audience. Before this, Jackie shared the screen with Rajinikanth 36 years ago in the film Uttar Dakshin.

‘Jailer’ promises to be a thrilling action-packed entertainer, boasting a star-studded cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in prominent roles.

The filmmakers have secured Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo appearance in the film, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated film.