Rajinikanth Starrer Jailer Earns Love In Nilgiris Despite Late Release

Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer hit theatres on August 10, capturing the hearts of audiences and making a resounding impact at the box office. The film, which has been receiving positive reviews since its first show, managed to rake in an impressive collection of Rs 52 crore (gross) on its opening day. Even with a delayed release in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, the fervour among Rajinikanth’s fans remains unwavering. Fans expressed their adoration for the film and its writer-director, Nelson Dilipkumar, with one admirer praising his work. The film’s viewers also praised Rajinikanth’s exceptional performance in Jailer.

The release of Jailer in the Nilgiris district was met with grand celebrations, with fans going all out to ensure its success. Enormous banners were put up in support of the film, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding its release.

Jailer has accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the film with the highest opening collection of 2023. Furthermore, it holds the distinction of achieving the highest opening day collection for any Tamil film in India this year. These records encompass the all-time highest opening for Tamil cinema in India and specific regions such as Kerala and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana. Initial estimates suggest that Jailer earned a net collection of Rs 44.50 crore across all languages on its opening day. Here is a breakdown of the collection:

Tamil Nadu: Rs 23 crore

Karnataka: Rs 11 crore

Kerala: Rs 5 crore

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 10 crore

Rest of India: Rs 3 crore

The storyline of Jailer revolves around Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), a character whose son, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, goes missing while investigating the case of stolen temple idols. Believed to be dead, the film follows Muthuvel Pandian as he takes on Varma (Vinayakan), the mastermind behind the crime. Boasting a talented ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and others, Jailer has captivated the attention of the film industry even before its release, thanks to its music, especially the hit song Kaavaalaa. The music for this chartbuster was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.