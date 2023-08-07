Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer Not To Get Special Shows At 6 AM In Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth is all set to set the screens on fire with his upcoming movie Jailer with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The film will hit the theatres on August 10 and fans are buzzing with excitement regarding the same. The movie has generated a lot of hype and expectations. Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars other actors like Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The trailer of the movie has already given fans an idea about Jailer, which promises action, suspense, high-energetic songs and definitely some humour, and has only left the fans eager. Such is the craze for the movie that the trailer has already amassed more than 17 million views. Rajinikanth, aka, Thalaivaa is known for his larger-than-life persona he creates on the big screen. However, in this movie, he will be portraying the role of a jailer and fans will see him perform a few action stunts as well.

To increase the excitement further, the makers have commenced advance booking of the show. As per media reports, the shows at Bengaluru will begin early in the morning at 6 am. The ticket fare is between Rs 800 to Rs 1,400 in multiplexes. A tweet reads, “Jailer bookings open in Bengaluru. FDFS pricing is ₹800 and ₹1400 at PVR. Same pricing for all shows throughout the day."

#Jailer bookings OPEN in Bengaluru.FDFS pricing ₹800 and ₹1400 at PVR. Same pricing for all shows throughout the day. ||#Rajinikanth | #JailerFromAug10|| pic.twitter.com/eqeOY3ESOX — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 5, 2023

As per reports, the movie’s USA premiere advance sales show that the team has already minted $401,220 (Rs 3.32 cr approx) by selling around 18,000 tickets. A tweet from August 5 reads, “Jailer USA Premiere Advance Sales: $401,220 - 235 Locations - 510 shows - 17919 Tickets Sold. 5 Days till premieres!"

#Jailer USA Premiere Advance Sales🇺🇸:$401,220 - 235 Locations - 510 shows - 17919 Tickets Sold 5 Days till premieres! — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 5, 2023

In Karnataka, special shows at 6 am have been announced. However, fans from Tamil Nadu are disappointed. While in other territories, the movie will see early shows, but in Chennai, there is no special show and the first show will be only at 9 am. This means that other states will be able to catch the movies early at the theatres.

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe.