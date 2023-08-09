Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer Sells 2.28 Lakh Tickets In Advance Bookings In India

The countdown has begun for the most anticipated action-packed thriller, Jailer starring the superstar Rajinikanth. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is slated to hit the cinemas on August 10. The film has made a significant buzz around itself since the teaser was released and the team also didn’t miss a chance to tease the fans with small still from the sets to keep the hype.

Now, according to Sacnilk Entertainment, the National Chains Booking in PVR, INOX and Cinepolis for the upcoming films on its opening day, Jailer is leading the board with earring Rs 6.9 crore in the advance booking after selling 2.28 lakh tickets with 2.138 shows across the country.

Jailer is followed by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. The film earned Rs 3.45 crore in advance booking for the 1,927 shows and sold 1.10 lakh tickets. Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, which also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, is in the third position with Rs 82 lakh with sales of around 22,500 tickets and Bholaa Shankar is in the fourth position with Rs 7 lakh advance booking for 96 shows.

National Chains Booking (PIC) For Upcoming Movies (Opening Day):✅#Jailer: 6.90 Cr [228K tickets] / 2138 shows🔥#Gadar2: 3.45 Cr [110K tickets] / 1927 shows✅#OMG2: 82L [22.5K tickets] / 1606 shows#BholaaShankar: 7L [3K tickets] /96 showsPIC: PVR INOX Cinepolis — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 9, 2023

Jailer is produced by Sun Pictures and the film’s premiere in the USA is scheduled to be held on August 9. It is already raking in an impressive pre-sales figure. The advance booking for Jailer premieres in the USA reportedly earned $500K (Rs 4.1 crore) alone.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has left for his traditional trip to the Himalayas. Speaking with News18 the veteran actor said, “I am continuing my trip to the Himalayas after a break due to the pandemic." He also urged his fans to show love to his film (Jailer) and share their feedback.

Jailer marks Rajinikanths’s return to the silver screen after two years. The film has an ensemble of stellar star cast including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan and Mirnaa Menon in significant roles.