Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer's OTT Release Postponed Due To This Reason

The blockbuster hit Jailer has unleashed a cinematic storm at the box office, amassing staggering collections and showing no signs of slowing down. As the film’s success continues to dominate headlines, an intriguing twist emerges regarding its potential release on streaming platforms, particularly Netflix.

Reports from the entertainment media landscape suggest that Netflix has acquired the rights to Jailer for a whopping Rs 100 crore. While this news could potentially herald the film’s digital debut, whispers abound that the film’s phenomenal theatrical run might lead to a delay in its online release.

Jailer has proven to be a relentless record-breaker since its cinematic debut. On its 19th day in theatres, the film shattered the Rs 300 crore mark in India and an astonishing Rs 600 crore globally.

The film recently found itself embroiled in controversy for a scene depicting one of the characters wearing the jersey of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a prominent team in the Indian Premier League. The portrayal raised eyebrows, prompting RCB to take legal action. Citing the unauthorized use of their brand, RCB’s representatives took the matter to the Delhi High Court. An out-of-court resolution seems to be in the works, as the filmmakers have committed to altering the contentious scene across all versions of the film, including its eventual OTT release.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer boasts an ensemble cast featuring Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, and Yogi Babu. The film’s star-studded line-up also includes cameo appearances by renowned figures such as Jacki Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Anirudh Ravichander’s musical brilliance adds to the film’s allure.