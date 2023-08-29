Rajinikanth-TJ Gnanavel’s Upcoming Film To Have Rana Daggubati and Dushara Vijayan: Reports

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, which was released theatrically on August 10, is ruling the box office. According to reports, the film grossed Rs 566 crore worldwide and became the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. After Jailer’s huge success, the news that Rajinikanth has signed his 170th film is going viral. Reports suggest the movie, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, whose last film was Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim.

TJ Gnanavel’s next with Rajinikanth has reportedly begun its pre-production work. TJ Gnanavel is currently busy with the film’s casting. As per earlier reports, Thalaivar 170 will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Fahad Faasil in lead roles. Telugu actor Nani will also be seen in a pivotal role. Now, the recent reports about Thalaivar 170 is that actors Sharwanand, Rana Daggubati and actress Dushara Vijayan are the latest to come on board. It was said the shooting of the movie will begin on September 19. The first schedule will be held for 10 days. There is no official confirmation regarding any of this news yet.

Rajinikanth’s recent release Jailer is creating records with its massive success. Jailer is an action comedy film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. The movie also features Tamannaah Bhatia in a cameo. Her infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm. The movie revolves around a retired jailer seeking to thwart an eccentric idol smuggler. Jailer also marks the return of Rajinikanth to the silver screen after his two-year hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe.

Rajinikanth also has the upcoming film Lal Salaam in his pipeline. The movie is written and directed by his daughter, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and Senthil in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Lyca Productions. Vishnu Rangasamy is in charge of the cinematography, B Pravin Baaskar will handle the editing, and Poornima Ramsamy is the costume designer. The movie is said to release this year, but the date has not been finalised.