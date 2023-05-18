Rajinikanth To Quit Acting After His 171st Film? Here’s What We Know

Legendary superstar Rajinikanth has dominated the South film industry for five decades now, and continues to win hearts with his on-screen presence and aura. However, there are occasional rumours circulating about his retirement from acting. Once again, rumours are buzzing that his upcoming 171st project will mark his final film. The last film is reportedly said to be a collaboration between Rajinikanth and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

In a new interview, renowned Tamil filmmaker and actor Mysskin, who has a role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming project, recently disclosed some details about Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated 171st film.

Mysskin revealed that Rajinikanth will join forces with the talented director Lokesh Kanagaraj for this milestone project. Interestingly, Mysskin also hinted that Thalaivar171 might serve as the grand finale to Rajinikanth’s illustrious career, which has spanned over five extraordinary decades. Reportedly, Rajinikanth himself approached Lokesh Kanagaraj to helm his final film. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his daughter Aishwaryaa’s directorial film Lal Salaam. The actor has been travelling back and forth to Mumbai for he film’s shoot. Lyca Productions is the banner that’s bankrolling the film, which will see the Superstar in an extended cameo as ‘Moideen Bhai’.

Apart from that, the superstar has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Jailer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. The film is slated to release during Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Rajinikanth also has a film with Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel.