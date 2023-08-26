Rajinikanth To Star Next In Jai Bhim Director TJ Gnanavel's Untitled Project

Superstar Rajinikanth, affectionately known as Thalaivar among his fans, continues to make a resounding impact in the film industry. Fresh off the extraordinary success of his recent film Jailer, which stormed the box office, Rajinikanth is embarking on an exciting new cinematic venture. Emerging reports suggest that the iconic actor has commenced preparations for his upcoming project, tentatively named Thalaivar 170.

The driving force behind this new undertaking is none other than the monumental triumph of Nelson Dilip Kumar’s film, which amassed an astonishing 500 crores at the box office. Undoubtedly, Rajinikanth is keen to ride this wave of success and once again mesmerize the hearts of his adoring fans.

TJ Gnanavel, the accomplished director renowned for his work on the Suriya-starrer Jai Bheem, is reportedly stepping into the role of producer for Thalaivar 170. The responsibility of production is said to be entrusted to Lyca Productions, a notable banner acclaimed for backing remarkable films like Enthiran Part II and Ponniyin Selvan.

In line with these developments, an auspicious pooja ceremony is scheduled to inaugurate the filming process on August 26 at the esteemed Leela Palace in Chennai. As per available information, shooting is earmarked to commence in the third week of September, with preparations for set construction already in full swing.

A significant revelation about the film revolves around Fahadh Faasil’s potential role as Rajinikanth’s adversary. Fahadh’s impressive portrayal in Maamannan has earned him a special place in the hearts of Tamil audiences. In addition to that, whispers in the industry suggest the involvement of two other esteemed actors. The legendary Amitabh Bachchan from Bollywood and the beloved Malayalam actress Manju Warrier are rumoured to be considered for prominent roles. Adding to the anticipation, the names of Telugu stars Nani and Sharvanand have also surfaced, fueling expectations for a star-studded cinematic spectacle.

While finer details remain shrouded in mystery, speculations are rife that Rajinikanth might assume the character of a retired police officer in Thalaiver 170. Set against the backdrop of police encounter murders, the film is tentatively rumoured to bear the title Vettayaan, as per certain unverified sources.