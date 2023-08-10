Rajinikanth To Take A Spiritual Trip To Rishikesh Until August 15: Reports

Rajinikanth’s fans’ excitement is at its peak as his film Jailer hit theatres today. Right from the outset, Jailer has been receiving praise and accolades from the audience. Amid all this frenzy, Rajinikanth has reportedly reached Rishikesh today to take a break from his hectic schedule. Some reports even suggest that Rajinikanth will soon begin the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. What’s intriguing is that he is supposedly planning to stay in Swami Dayananda Saraswati’s ashram. As per sources, Rajinikanth plans to spend his time until August 15 in the ashram, which is nestled amid the picturesque landscapes of Uttarakhand. Several prominent stars have visited this ashram over the years. In 2018, Rajinikanth himself sought blessings at the ashram. An old video of Rajinikanth having a conversation with Swami Dayananda is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, Rajinikanth is seen sharing his personal experiences with Swamiji.

Interestingly, it’s been revealed that Rajinikanth even once advised Virat and Anushka to visit the Dayananda Ashram. Swami Dayanand was the mentor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although Swami Dayanand passed away, the ashram remains a place of reverence for many.

On Wednesday evening, Rajinikanth boarded an Indigo flight for Bangalore, before heading towards Rishikesh.

Recently, a video featuring Rajinikanth at Dehradun airport caught people’s attention on social media. He was seen at the airport just before his film’s release. In the clip, he is seen dressed in a casual white T-shirt and black trousers. Rajinikanth even obliged his fans and clicked selfies with them.

Jailer marks the long-awaited comeback of Rajinikanth to the silver screen following a two-year break since his last appearance in Annaatthe. The film’s star-studded lineup features names like Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. The infectious energy and amazing dance moves of Tamannaah Bhatia in the song Kaavaalaa have already become an internet sensation.

Rajinikanth is going to star in upcoming movies including Lal Salaam, Thalaivar 170, and an untitled project with Bobby Kolli.