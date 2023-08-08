‘Rajinikanth Told Me Not To Worry’: R Sarathkumar On His Superstar Remark Controversy

The South Indian film industry is witnessing a massive clash between fans of two of the biggest stars in the industry, Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay. There have been various discussions that have been taking place online. Even posters of these stars’ films are being destroyed in various parts. Fans of both actors have been arguing over the title of ‘superstar’. According to reports, Rajinikanth, who has been a stalwart in the entertainment industry for decades, has been given the title of a ‘superstar’ since 1978.

Now, fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth have been involved in a heated debate regarding the prestigious label. The controversy started during the audio launch event of Varisu when actor-director R Sarathkumar stated that Thalapathy Vijay has achieved the status of a superstar, a prediction he had done much before. After the event, Vijay’s fans began claiming him as a superstar on social media, which angered Rajinikanth’s fans. Since then, there has been a battle among the fan groups of these two actors regarding the designation. Now, Sarathkumar has revealed his meeting with Rajinikanth after the incident.

In an interview with News18, Sarathkumar revealed that he has spoken to Rajinikanth regarding the superstar remark controversy. He added that he told him that he had called Vijay a superstar, as he has a massive fan following among the fans. He further added that Rajinikanth had understood the whole situation and had asked him not to worry about it.

Sarathkumar was recently seen in the popular Tamil film Por Thozhil, which was directed by Vignesh Raja. The film received positive responses from the audience as well as the critics. He will next be seen in Paramporul, which is directed by Aravind Raj.

The recent controversy over the two most popular actors has affected Sarathkumar as well. He has been severely criticised by Rajinikanth’s fans on social media.

In recent developments, there were reports that Vijay’s fans had dismantled Rajinikanth’s poster in Madurai. This angered Rajinikanth’s fandom even more, and they retaliated by removing the posters of Vijay as well, causing a physical dispute between the fans of the two actors.