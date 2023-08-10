Rajinikanth Waits Inside Car At Dehradun Airport For Selfie With Fans, Video Viral

The entire country is filled with excitement as the highly anticipated movie Jailer, starring superstar Rajinikanth, was released on Thursday. Dedicated Rajinikanth fans are thrilled to see their beloved actor on the big screen again after a two-year gap. Just one day before the release, Rajinikanth embarked on a spiritual retreat to the Himalayas, a customary routine he follows every time his film releases.

A clip capturing his arrival at Dehradun airport has surfaced online and is rapidly gaining traction on social media platforms. In the video, Rajinikanth can be seen leaving the airport in a relaxed manner, sporting a white t-shirt and black pants. Several fans mobbed him for a photo. The iconic ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth also took a moment and waited inside his car for a selfie with a few fortunate fans before departing from the airport. The actor displayed a remarkably unpretentious demeanour. His airport video quickly gained popularity, and internet users lauded his down-to-earth nature.

Earlier, Rajinikanth was unable to visit the Himalayas during the release of his movie Annaatthe in 2021 due to Covid-19-related restrictions. Fans from not only India but around the world have been organising unique celebrations in honour of Rajinikanth’s latest film, where he portrays a fierce jailer. This action-packed entertainer, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, garnered significant anticipation on the first day itself.

Rajinikanth arranged a dedicated preview of the movie on Monday, held at the Sun Pictures production office. Reports indicate that he was deeply impressed by the final version and went on to commend Nelson Dilipkumar after watching the film.

Jailer is expected to deliver an exhilarating and action-packed entertainment experience, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in significant roles.

In the film, Rajinikanth takes on the role of a father to a police officer, showcasing how an ordinary individual resorts to swords and firearms when the situation demands it. Earlier, the trailer featured a fleeting appearance by Jackie Shroff, generating intrigue. Interestingly, this collaboration marks their reunion after 36 years, following their previous appearance together in the movie Uttar Dakshin.