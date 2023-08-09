Rajinikanth's Jailer Gets 300 Screens And Special 6 AM Shows In Karnataka

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson are joining forces for the very first time in an action-packed entertainer titled Jailer. Produced under the renowned banner of Sun Pictures by Kalanithi Maran, this highly anticipated film has stirred up immense excitement among fans since the release of its trailer. With mounting anticipation and eagerness, it appears that Jailer is poised to break previous records set by Rajinikanth’s films.

Recent reports unveil that Jailer is gearing up to captivate the audience across Karnataka with its grand release. Distributors Jayanna Films have meticulously planned to launch the movie across approximately 300 screens, encompassing various languages. This extensive release will span both single-screen cinemas and multiplexes throughout Karnataka. An intriguing revelation is that the film will initiate with a remarkable 5 to 6 shows in single theatres across the state, commencing from 6 am. Simultaneously, multiplexes are set to host an impressive 15 to 20 shows, ultimately accumulating over 2500 shows on the very first day.

In light of this extraordinary move, Jayanna shared, “This unprecedented number of screenings for Jailer in Karnataka marks a new pinnacle in Rajinikanth’s illustrious career.” He further emphasized, “The film’s essence transcends language barriers, revolving around Rajinikanth’s stature as a global superstar. The inclusion of Shivarajkumar in a pivotal role alongside other esteemed actors is an additional bonus contributing to this record-breaking feat.”

Notably, the ensemble cast of Jailer includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley, apart from the charismatic presence of Rajinikanth himself. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

Leading up to the film’s release, Rajinikanth’s comeback after a two-year hiatus has ignited celebrations among fans. In a remarkable gesture, certain offices in Chennai and Bengaluru have announced a day off for their employees on the movie’s release day. Notably, some workplaces in Tamil Nadu have even gone the extra mile by giving complimentary tickets to their staff members. Jailer is all set to grace the silver screen on August 10, promising a spectacular cinematic experience that fans are eagerly awaiting.