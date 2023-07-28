Rajinikanth's Jailer Gets CBFC Clearance, To Release With U/A Certificate

The much-awaited Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is all set to hit the screens on August 10, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board, ensuring that it is suitable for all audiences above the age of 12. Additionally, the film’s runtime has been revealed to be two hours and forty-eight minutes, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

Sun TV, the official production house for the film, shared the news on social media with an intriguing poster. The poster features Rajinikanth’s shadow, holding a gun and walking menacingly towards the camera, with the U/A sign symbolizing the film’s certification. The enigmatic poster has further piqued the curiosity of fans, adding to the anticipation for the film’s release.

In the lead-up to the release, the makers have been building excitement by releasing three singles from the film. Among them, the song Kaavaalaa featuring the talented Tamannaah Bhatia has taken social media by storm. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, has garnered a staggering 78 million views on YouTube since its release. The popularity of the song has contributed to the film’s buzz and created a wave of anticipation.

To amplify the excitement, a grand music launch party is scheduled for the film on July 28 at the Chennai Nehru Indoor Stadium. The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, with the cast, crew, and music team present to celebrate the film’s music and build up the hype before its theatrical release.

In Jailer, Rajinikanth portrays the powerful role of Muthuvel Pandian, the central character around whom the story revolves. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Yogi Babu. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, the film promises to be a gripping and intense cinematic experience.

Following Jailer, Rajinikanth’s next project is Lal Salaam, in which he will be seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. Directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. The production is a collaboration between A Subhaskaran Creations and Lyca Productions, adding to the excitement surrounding this unique project.