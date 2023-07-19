Rajinikanth's Jailer Runtime And Premise Revealed, Fans Can't Wait

The release of Rajinikanth’s most anticipated movie Jailer is just around the corner. It will be released the week preceding Independence Day, on August 10. The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar who will be facing a trial by fire, especially after his last project Beast, which starred Thalapathy Vijay, fell short of expectations. Rajinikanth’s last film Annaatthe, however, performed well at the box office, despite negative reviews from critics. It remains to be seen if Jailer manages to please both cine-goers and critics.

Industry sources have recently unveiled some intriguing information about the upcoming film Jailer. The first one is regarding the duration of the movie. The film will reportedly be 2 hours 40 minutes long. The basic premise of the film has also been released. The plot involves a notorious criminal behind bars who plans a big jailbreak along with accomplices and tries to flee but a strict jailer played by Rajinikanth stands in the way of their plan. The story of the film is said to be about how the jailer foils their plan.

On Monday, the film’s team released Hukum, the second song from the movie, which paid homage to the superstar’s unrivalled elegance and swagger. The movie’s audio and trailer launch is scheduled for July 28. Jailer boasts of a stellar cast that includes Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil and Yogi Babu. The team is yet to reveal the censor certification of the film.

After wrapping up the shoots of Jailer and daughter Aishwarya’s film Laal Salaam, Rajinikanth is now taking a well-deserved break from the hustle and bustle with a quick vacation in the Maldives. Photos of him casually strolling on the beaches of Maldives got viral a few days back, Upon his return to India, he will immediately engage in promotional activities for Jailer.