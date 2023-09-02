Rajinikanth’s Jailer To Remove 'Derogatory Mention' of Rakesh Roshan, Censor Board Orders

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer continues to be in the news even after so many days. The film, which was released on August 8, is said to have a total worldwide collection of more than Rs 564.35 crore. And now a report is coming in that claims the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to make some modifications including removing derogatory mention of Bollywood actor Rakesh Roshan in the Hindi version of the film.

Bollywood Hungama report claims the CBFC’s examining committee asked for an audio cut. It asked the makers to remove the mention of blockbuster filmmaker Rakesh Roshan as ‘the name was used in a derogatory context’. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Master Ritvik round out the cast. The film also features special cameos from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff.

The same report also mentions that the Tamil version of Jailer suffered more cuts. It went through 11 modifications. In a rare instance, the CBFC asked for the blood splash level in a few scenes to be reduced. A few changes in the dialogues were also carried out after which the censor certificate was granted on July 27, 2023.

The film recently found itself embroiled in controversy for a scene depicting one of the characters wearing the jersey of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a prominent team in the Indian Premier League. The portrayal raised eyebrows, prompting RCB to take legal action. Citing the unauthorized use of their brand, RCB’s representatives took the matter to the Delhi High Court.

Amid this, Jailer is all set for its digital premiere on September 7. It also marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.