Rajkumar Hirani To Drop Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Teaser Around Diwali? What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest Bollywood actors and there is no doubt about it. As fans await the release of Jawan, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that director Rajkumar Hirani will be unveiling the teaser of his next, Dunki, with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, around Diwali.

It’s reported that the filmmaker is aiming to unveil the teaser on Diwali and is eager to begin its preparation soon. Interestingly, the release of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is also expected around Diwali on November 10. Dunki promises a whirlwind of emotions, unexpected twists, and centres around human resilience. The teaser will offer a glimpse into the meticulously crafted world by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. The combo of Hirani’s storytelling skills and Shah Rukh Khan’s magnetic screen presence is expected to create magic on the big screen.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the film digital rights have been sold to JioCinema for a whopping Rs 155 Crore. The source told the portal, “This is the biggest deal in the history of Indian Cinema for a film released in a single language. It has got a lot to do with the brand of Rajkumar Hirani coming together with the brand of Shah Rukh Khan. Two of India’s biggest global icons are coming together to create a film that is expected to create a global impact, which has in turn resulted in the biggest post-theatrical deal of all time." Not only that, if we go by the source’s words, the OTT platform has plans to take on the global market like Netflix,"Rs. 155 crores is a huge sum but the SRK x Hirani combo deserves this and a lot more. The amount fetched by Dunki is even higher than what Jawan fetched for the Hindi version from Netflix," the source added.