Rajkummar Rao is headlining Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political drama Bheed. The trailer of the film has already created headlines owing to the portrayal of migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. While everyone is now waiting for the release of the film, Rajkummar Rao has explained what can make a medium-budget film, a hit. The actor was speaking to the news agency PTI when he mentioned that the makers of the film need to present something ‘engaging’ to the audience.

“Especially for a medium-budget film, if you do not give them a big canvas experience, you have to give them (the audience) something different. It has to be something engaging for the audiences. Only then you can talk about a film. Right now, I feel the only PR that is left is word of mouth," the Monica O My Darling actor said.

Elaborating on his point further, Rajkummar Rao mentioned that word of mouth is the ‘best PR strategy’ for any film. He cited Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to explain the same and added, “If a film like Kantara can travel the whole country… I may be sitting in Mumbai and then say 10 people are asking me if you have seen Kantara? Just because the film was so good people had to talk about it and then I went to see it. That is the best PR strategy… Make a good film and let the word travel. The good thing is people now also expect us to focus on our stories. All languages tell stories. The story has to be engaging, it has to tell something."

Meanwhile, talking about Bheed, the film compares the plight of migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic to that of the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. Besides Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, Ashutosh Rana and Pankaj Kapur among others in key roles. The film will hit theatres on March 24.

