Rajkummar Rao finally addressed the allegations that he has gotten plastic surgery done. The Bheed actor, in a recent interview, was seen answering several questions about him being asked by the internet. One of the questions was if he has gone under the knife for his chin. Rajkummar clarified that he has not got any work done on his face.

Host Siddarth Kanan posed a question by a Reddit user which read, “Has Rajkummar Rao undergone plastic surgery?” Rajkummar Rao promptly responded, “Nahi bhaiyya, koi plastic surgery nahi hue (no, there was no plastic surgery).” Not only that, Rajkummar went on to share his reactions to such rumours. He stated, “Kuch nahi smile aati hai chehre pe. Nice, log baat kar rahe hai (Nothing, I just smile. People are talking).”

In another interview with PTI, Monica O My Darling actor explained the ultimate PR strategy to make a hit medium-budget film. He cited Rishab Shetty’s Kantara as an example and said, “If a film like Kantara can travel the whole country… I may be sitting in Mumbai and then say 10 people are asking me if you have seen Kantara? Just because the film was so good people had to talk about it and then I went to see it. That is the best PR strategy… Make a good film and let the word travel. The good thing is people now also expect us to focus on our stories. All languages tell stories. The story has to be engaging, it has to tell something."

Talking about Bheed, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur, Kritika Kamra, Dia Mirza, Aditya Shrivastava, and other prominent actors in the lead. The News18 review of the film reads, “Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed might be a film for some but for many, it’s bound to be a cathartic journey into the prologue to the darkest chapters of humanity that left the world gasping for air. Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur starrer is an important story that dexterously rewinds the time for you and takes you back to that fateful date when India’s first lockdown was announced. Bheed captured the pathos, pangs, and grief of the marginalised through empathy and compassion tinted-lens."

