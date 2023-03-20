The star cast of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Bheed is on a promotional spree these days as the release date of March 24 is nearing. The film’s cast was seen on the reality comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The official account of SonyLiv has dropped a video from The Kapil Sharma Show that talks about a film sequence when Ashutosh Rana had to slap Rajkummar Rao. Initially, Ashutosh Rana was not ready to slap Rajkummar Rao but Raj insisted and did the shot. Rajkummar Rao admitted that the slap in the Bheed movie was real when Kapil questioned him about the scene. The actor told Kapil, “Sach mein he maar tha (He hit me for real)."

Ashutosh Rana shared that he had no intention of slapping the actor but Rajkummar was adamant. He said, “I wasn’t hitting him, I said let’s not do it! But he is such an honest actor. He asked me, ‘Sir please hit me,’ I said no, he asked me again, ‘Sir please hit me.’ I said no! Then he requested me again and then Anubhav came and said, ‘Ab jab woh keh raha hai… (If he is saying it)’,” Rana said as the audience burst into laughter. While posting the video, SonyLiv wrote, “Rajkummar ne Ashutosh Ji se sach mein khaya thappad.”

Talking about the film, Bheed starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, is a socio-political thriller that revolves around the plight of migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The story of migrants when thousands of migrants returned to their hometowns is chronicled in the film.

The movie’s teaser, which contrasted pictures from 1947, with devastating images of the 2020 lockdown and a strong narration saying, “Ek baar phir hua tha batwara, 2020 mein (The Partition happened once more, in 2020)," caused controversy among some viewers online.

