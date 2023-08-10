This Was Dhanush's Reaction After Watching Rajnikanth's Jailer In Theatre

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest release Jailer has hit the big screens and ardent fans of the actor have begun flocking to the theaters to watch the actioner. Well, it isn’t only fans who are gripped by Rajinikanth’s magic, even actor Dhanush was quite excited to witness his cinematic brilliance. So much so that he visited a cinema hall to see Jailer on the first day of its release. The Atrangi Re actor was spotted at the Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai on Thursday, August 10. After experiencing Rajinikanth’s return to the big screen nearly after two years, Dhanush also shared his quick review of the film while walking out of the theatre. It didn’t take long for his reaction to create a buzz on social media.

In the video going viral, Dhanush can be seen running downstairs just moments before he gets mobbed by fans. But prior to that, the South actor gave a thumbs up to Rajnikanth’s film. Catch a glimpse of his reaction here:

The Gray Man star sported his Captain Miller look to catch up Jailer’s first show in a neutral-shade shirt paired with black trousers. The actor chose a cap to complete his look. Check out the viral photo here:

Directed by Nelson, Jailer stars an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, and Ramya Krishnan among others. If this wasn’t enough, superstar Mohanlal also makes a brief cameo in the film. The story of Jailer revolves around the life of Muthuvel Pandian aka Tiger, who is a strict prison officer. Upon learning of a notorious gang’s plan of rescuing their leader out of lock-up, Tiger leaves no stone unturned to stop their scheme. Rajinikanth last appeared on the silver screen in director Siva’s Annaatthe.

Meanwhile, Dhanush who was last seen in Vaathi will next feature in Arun Matheswaran’s period actioner Captain Miller. Besides him, the project also features Shiva Rajkumar and Priyanka Arul Mohan in crucial roles. Captain Miller will hit the theatres in December. Notably, Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa. But the couple announced their separation publicly in January 2022.