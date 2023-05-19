Rajnikanth REVEALS Kapil Dev Will Play A Cameo In Lal Salaam, Take A Look

Veteran actor Rajinikanth is all set to feature in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s next Jailer. The crew of the Jailer is presently shooting its last scenes. The enticing Jailer posters, location stills and special teaser all have hinted that Rajinikanth’s film will be a straight-up action drama. Meanwhile, the Megastar of the entertainment industry will also be playing a prominent role in daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth’s film Lal Salaam. Hence, when the actor recently announced that he would be sharing the screen space with Kapil Dev in the film, it only amped up the excitement of fans.

On Thursday, Rajnikanth took to his Twitter handle to post a picture of himself with the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev who had led the country to victory in the 1983 World Cup. In the snap, Rajnikanth and Kapil Dev can be seen interacting with each other on the sets. Rajnikanth donned a crisp white achkan that he paired with brown formal shoes. Kapil Dev wore simple grey track pants and a white t-shirt.

It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!!#lalsalaam#therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/OUvUtQXjoQ— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 18, 2023

The Megastar expressed through the caption, “It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!! #lalsalaam #therealkapildev.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Dev also shared a picture with Rajnikanth that was presumably clicked inside a vanity van. In this particular snap, Kapil Dev was dressed in a dark blue t-shirt and blue track pants whereas Rajnikanth sported a white t-shirt and black trousers.

The former Indian skipper wrote, “An honour and privilege to be with a great man.”

Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya is all set to make a comeback to direction with Lal Salaam. Well, to increase the excitement level among the fans, the makers and production house had released the first look posters of Rajinikanth. It has gone viral in no time.

Sharing the look on her official Instagram handle, Aishwarya Rajini wrote, “#Moideenbhai …welcome…#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing ! #blessed.” In the picture, we can see the superstar in a kurta and a red hat. The look is intense with the superstar sporting a pair of sunglasses. Reportedly, he will be playing a cameo role in the film and his character’s name is Moideen Bhai. Fans quickly praised the look of their favourite star in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Pls tell me this aint true.”

The film will also star Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in titular roles. The film will have music by AR Rahman. Last year around December, AR Rahman posted a video in which he is playing the harmonium, with Aishwarya watching him intently. He wrote, “Jamming with the most promising female director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for Lal Salaam in Mumbai."

Lal Salaam is likely to be released this year. The shooting of it is currently going on. Rajinikanth will be seen in Jailer. He was last seen in Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The film also starred Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Soori, Bala, Prakash Raj, Meena, Khushbu, and others in supporting roles. Released on November 4 last year, it received mixed responses from the audience and critics. Despite the reviews, the film managed to mark a hit at the box office grossing around Rs. 240 crore.