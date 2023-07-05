Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer's First Song Out Tomorrow; Ceremony On June 29

As the theatrical release of superstar Rajinikanth starrer Jailer approaches, Thalaiva fans are eagerly awaiting new updates about the movie. The official theatrical date for the movie was announced through a promo released by Sun Pictures on Twitter in May, revealing that the movie will hit theatres worldwide on August 10. In July, the first song promo video was released, confirming the release of the first single from the movie. Now, another exciting update has been revealed.

According to media reports, the song release ceremony for Jailer will be held on July 29. The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The highly anticipated album for Jailer by the renowned composer of Vikram will be released at the end of the month. The release ceremony is scheduled to take place at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Initially, the dates considered for the release ceremony were July 23 or 24, but superstar Rajinikanth personally decided on July 29. A few days ago, Sun Pictures released the promo video for the first song of the movie on YouTube. In an interesting and humorous video, director Nelson barges into musician Anirudh’s studio and prays to Rajinikanth’s poster for a successful outcome. Anirudh, however, requests to focus on the song rather than a promo video. Director Nelson leaves the room, announcing that the first single song of the movie, titled “Kaavaalaa," will release on July 6 and feature Tamannah Bhatia. The video also features Anuraja Kamraj, who is working with Anirudh on the music for the movie.

The teaser of Jailer, released by the makers in May, created a storm of excitement among netizens, who found it thrilling and captivating. Most of the scenes in the film were shot in Kerala and Hyderabad. Reports suggest that the movie is a comedy thriller, with Rajinikanth portraying the role of a jailer. The majority of the scenes were filmed inside a prison setting.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie features an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in significant roles. Superstar Mohanlal is also reported to make an extended cameo appearance. “Jailer" is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan.