Rajpal Yadav Reveals His First Wife Died at 20 During Childbirth: 'Carried Her Body On My Shoulder'

Rajpal Yadav is a popular name in the field of comedy. He has been featured in many films and entertained audiences with his sense of humour. Well, recently the actor revealed his personal life tragedy when he was just 20 years old. He disclosed the tragic loss of his first wife during childbirth in an interview.

Speaking The Lallantop, Rajpal said, “Back in the day, if you were a 20-year-old man with a job, people would ask your family to get you married. So, my father got me married. My first wife, she just delivered a baby, a daughter, and died. I was supposed to meet her the next day but was then carrying her dead body on my shoulders. But thanks to my family, my mother, my sister-in-law, it never felt like my daughter didn’t have her mother, she grew up with a lot of love.”

Well, the actor got married for the second time in 2003. He also praised his second wife Radha for supporting him in all manners. The actor said that she raised the daughter from his first wife like her own. Rajpal Yadav’s first daughter is currently married and lives in Lucknow.

“I have never asked my wife to wear saree or anything. The way I talk to my mother, my wife talks to her the same way. She learnt the language, one day when I reached the village, I saw that woh muh dhak ke baithi hui hai (she covered her face and sat there), because in villages women live a certain way. Whenever she visits the village–during Holi and Diwali–no one can gauge that she knows five languages!… After my guru, my parents, the one who supported me the most is my wife, 100 percent. Radha also raised the daughter I had from my first wife, as her own. She is in Lucknow today, happily married but the credit goes to my family and wife. I did nothing, I was just a medium, everything came along and helped,” he was quoted saying.

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha and Dream Girl 2. He was last seen in Kathal with Sanya Malhotra.