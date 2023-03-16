HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJPAL YADAV: Rajpal Yadav, known for his impeccable comic timing and effortless portrayal of quirky characters, is without a doubt one of the most refined actors the Indian film industry has ever seen. Rajpal Yadav started his career in the entertainment industry with the TV serial Mungeri Ke Bhai Naurangilal in the late 1990s.

Since then, he has acted in more than 200 movies across various languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi. He is known for his roles in films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Jungle, Main, Meri Patni… Aur Woh, Shehzada and many more.

As Rajpal Yadav celebrates his birthday this year, let’s take a look at some of his top 10 comedy movies that showcase his acting prowess:

Chup Chup Ke

Chup Chup Ke is a comedy-drama film released in 2006, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film features an ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles. The film’s humour and comic timing, especially by Rajpal Yadav’s character Bandya, received praise from audiences and critics alike. Chup Chup Ke was a commercial success and is still remembered as a classic comedy film. Malamaal Weekly

Malamaal Weekly is a comedy-drama film, starring Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Reema Sen, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles. In the Priyadarshan-directed film, Rajpal plays the role of Bhoja, a poor villager who finds a bag full of money and tries to hide it from the other villagers. His portrayal of a simpleton with a heart of gold and a knack for getting into trouble is commendable. Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon

Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, which was helmed by Chandan Arora, stars Antara Mali in the lead role and Rajpal Yadav in a supporting role. Rajpal essays the role of Chander, her loyal friend who helps her navigate the glamour world of Bollywood. The film’s humour, along with its portrayal of the dark side of the film industry, received critical acclaim. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a cult film starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Rajpal Yadav. The film’s humour, music, and suspenseful storyline, along with Rajpal Yadav’s comic timing, received praise from audiences and critics alike. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a commercial success and is still remembered as one of the best horror-comedy films in Hindi cinema. Hungama

Rajpal Yadav plays the role of Raja, a struggling actor who gets embroiled in a series of mistaken identities and hilarious misunderstandings. His portrayal of a wannabe actor with an over-the-top personality is entertaining. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is a romantic comedy film released in 2004, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar in leading roles, with Rajpal Yadav in a supporting role. The film’s comedy, music, and performances, including Rajpal Yadav’s comedic portrayal of a lovestruck employee, were well-received. Dhol

This comedy-drama stars Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kemmu, and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. Rajpal Yadav plays the role of Martand, a small-time crook who gets caught up in a web of lies and deceit. His impeccable comic timing and witty one-liners make this movie a must-watch. Main, Meri Patni… Aur Woh!

Main, Meri Patni… Aur Woh! is a comedy-drama film. The movie stars Rajpal Yadav, Rituparna Sengupta, and Kay Kay Menon in leading roles. The film’s realistic portrayal of middle-class life and Rajpal Yadav’s impeccable comic timing received critical acclaim. De Dana Dan

De Dana Dan is a comedy film released in 2009, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Ganesh Jain. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, and Sameera Reddy in prominent roles, with Rajpal Yadav in a supporting role. The film’s humour, music, and performances, including Rajpal Yadav’s comic timing, were well-received. De Dana Dan was a commercial success and is still remembered as a fun-filled comedy movie. Bhagam Bhag

directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Sunil Shetty. It features a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, who play significant roles. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the film’s humour, suspense, and dynamic performances, particularly Rajpal Yadav’s impeccable comedic timing.

