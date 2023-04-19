Rajshri Deshpande Posts Sexy Photo in Bikini, Makes SHOCKING Revelation: 'They Told Me to Pay...'

Rajshri Deshpande’s latest post has created a stir on the internet. She has made some shocking revelation which has left fans surprised. The actress has mentioned that she was once asked to pay for magazine covers and awards. The post went viral in no time and many celebrities came out to shower love on her.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Rajshri tweeted, “They told me to pay for getting dressed up, getting into magazine covers and even for getting awards. But I end up decided to spend all that in exploring different places, people, living an adventurous life laughing staring endlessly to the mountains and sea. Hope I did right?” Along with the tweet, the actress also shared a picture from her beach holiday album. She is seen wearing a black colour bikini. Actress Swastika Mukherjee said, “Sending you loads of hearts. You are living the best life.” Danish Husain wrote, “To explore the world is the greatest reward!” As per actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, it is “the best thing ever.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

They told me to pay for getting dressed up, getting into magazine covers and even for getting awards🙃 but I end up decided to spend all that in exploring different places, people, living an adventurous life laughing staring endlessly to the mountains and sea.Hope I did right ? pic.twitter.com/dfWdMLo5ka— Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) April 18, 2023

Talking about Rajshri Deshpande, she loves to travel and her Instagram account is proof. The actress recently shared a lot of pictures from her trip to Slovenia. In the picture, she is resting on a wall. And her caption reads, “I hope you will go out and let stories, that is life, happen to you, and that you will work with these stories… water them with your blood and tears and your laughter till they bloom, till you yourself burst into bloom."

Rajshri gained international recognition for her role of Laxami in Pan Nalin’s Angry Indian Goddesses. She was also seen in BBC One’s McMafia. Deshpande received critical acclaim for her performance as Subhadra in the Netflix series Sacred Games. The series was directed by Anurag Kashyap. She played the role of Ismat Chughtai in Nandita Das’ film Manto.

