Raju Punjabi, Haryanavi Singer, Passes Away 10 Days After Releasing His Latest Song

Popular Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, August 22. He was 40. As reported by India TV, Raju was undergoing treatment for Jaundice at a private hospital in Hisar, Haryana. Even though he was discharged a few days back, he was admitted again after his health deteriorated.

Raju’s demise comes 10 days after the singer released his song ‘Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha’. The singer also gave several other superhits including Desi Desi, Aacha Lage Se, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Bhang Mere Yaara Ne, and Last Peg among others.

Soon after the news of Raju’s death made headlines, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also paid tribute to the singer. Check out his post here:

प्रसिद्ध हरियाणवी गायक एवं संगीत निर्माता राजू पंजाबी जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। उनका जाना हरियाणा म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें तथा उनके परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 22, 2023

Several fans also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to remember the singer. “Sad news for Haryana music industry Raju Punjabi is no more legend RIP," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “A great tragedy in the world of music, the king of tunes Har Dil Aziz, our dear brother Raju Punjabi ji has said goodbye to the world." Check out some of the posts here:

Sad news for haryana music industry Raju punjabi is no more legend RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/3N2OLAgQYy— Ritesh (@RiteshBani) August 22, 2023

Rest in peace, Raju Punjabi!