Rajveer Deol And Paloma Dhillon Starrer Dono Trailer To Release On This Date; Deets Inside

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his acting debut with a romantic film titled Dono. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj R Barjatya’s son Avnish S Barjatya and veteran actress daughter Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma is also making her debut. Well, in a fresh update, the much-awaited film trailer will be releasing this month on September 4. The lead actor took to his social handle and shared the news.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajveer Deol shared a poster and wrote, “Get ready to meet #Dono at the grand trailer launch event on Mon, 4th September Stay tuned!! Film In Cinemas - 5th October.” The news was welcomed by fans with open arms. Many wished him good luck and congratulation. One of the fans wrote, “Congratulations sir …. Eagerly waiting.” Another wrote, “Soo cute and beautiful.” In the poster, we can see Paloma dressed in a pink colour lehenga and holding her sandal while Rajveer looks dapper in black formals. Both are walking on the beach and smiling.

Take a look here:

A post shared by Rajveer Deol (@the_rajveer_deol)

Earlier, the makers released the teaser which was loved by fans. The teaser opens with Rajveer Deol and Paloma sitting near the beach and talking about their mistake. They are dressed in wedding attire and introduced themselves as friends of the bride and groom. As the video moves forward, we can see their growing chemistry during the wedding festivities. Rajveer is surely looking extremely handsome while Paloma is carrying her mother’s cuteness. The teaser is looking like it is the story of two strangers who met during a wedding and their love story starts. The trailer date has not been announced. Sunny Deol also shared the teaser on his social handle and wrote, “Welcoming back the innocence of love with two strangers who have one destination. A new journey unfolds in cinemas soon!"

In 2020, Rajveer’s grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra had announced his Bollywood debut on social media. “Introducing my grandson Rajveer Deol to the world of cinema along with Avnish Barjatya’s directorial debut," he had written on Instagram. “I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and God bless," he had added.