CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sophie TurnerGabriel GuevaraJoe JonasSonakshi SinhaTamannaah Bhatia
Home » Movies » Rajveer Deol Shares Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's Advice Before Dono Trailer Launch: 'Don't Look At...'
1-MIN READ

Rajveer Deol Shares Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's Advice Before Dono Trailer Launch: 'Don't Look At...'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 14:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Rajveer Deol Shares Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's Advice Before Dono Trailer Launch: 'Don't Look At...'

Rajveer Deol reveals Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur and Pooja Deol, his mother, shared words of wisdom before Dono trailer launch.

Rajveer Deol revealed his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur offered him a simple piece of advice before the trailer launch of Dono. The actor will be making his acting debut in the Rajshri Productions film. He stars opposite Paloma Thakeria, Poonam Dhillon’s daughter. The film is directed by Avnish Barjatya, film producer Sooraj Barjatya’s son. At the trailer launch, Rajveer revealed that Dharmendra, Prakash and his mother, Pooja Deol, asked him to be himself instead of putting up a front.

The actor said that they told him that he has a ‘good personality’ and he should show that. “What advice did your grandmother, Prakash Kaur, mother, Pooja Deol, and Dharmendra give you before you left for the Dono trailer launch. “Wo obviously bahut khush the. They told me, ‘Rajveer, just be yourself. You are blessed with a good personality (laugh). They said just be yourself, don’t try putting on a front, don’t look at your dad’s image, don’t try to be him or your grandfather or your chachas. Because you were raised well, just be yourself and that’s it," he said.

Rajveer is Dharmendra’s second grandson to make an acting debut. Dharmendra’s older grandson, Karan Deol also pursued a career in acting. He made his acting debut in 2013 with Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and went on to star in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. He was then seen in Velle, in 2021.

In a video message played at the trailer, Dharmendra said he was happy that Rajveer was making his debut under Rajshri Productions. “Sunny told me one day, ‘Papa, apna Rajveer is doing a film.’ I said, ‘Acha?’ Grandfathers get happy. I asked which productions is he working for, Sunny told me Rajshri Productions. I said, ‘Oh, done, ye bahut achi film banegi,'" Dharmendra said. “I remember when I was new to the industry, there were many hopes. I send my blessings to all, I send the unit also my blessings. I pray the film works well and Rajshri Productions’ success amplifies. Love you all," he added.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Rajveer Deol
  2. Dharmendra
  3. Prakash Kaur
  4. bollywood
  5. Sunny Deol
first published:September 04, 2023, 14:18 IST
last updated:September 04, 2023, 14:18 IST