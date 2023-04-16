Rakesh Roshan Dismisses Rumours About Siddharth Anand Directing Hrithik Roshan Starrer Krrish 4, More Details Inside

Hrithik Roshan starrer Krissh 3 was the third film in the Krrish series, following Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) and Krrish (2006). The story followed Krishna Mehra, a.k.a. Krrish and his scientist father, who face an elaborate conspiracy orchestrated by the evil genius Kaal and his gang of mutants, led by the ruthless Kaya. Upon its release, the film witnessed both commercial and critical success. Amid the buzz for next Krissh film, it was speculated earlier that Siddarth Anand might be taking the reigns of the film. Now Rakesh Roshan has come forward to put those rumours to rest.

The veteran film-naker told Times Of India that the piece of news holds no truth at all. Rakesh Roshan said, “This is the first time I am hearing about this." On the other hand, a source close to the development explained, “It is very insulting to Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan to presume anyone except Rakesh Roshan would direct the next Krrish film. He has directed the three Krrish films so far. Why would that change now? The Roshans are now working on cracking a plot for Krrish 4. As soon as they find a script, they will announce Krrish 4. And yes it will be directed by Rakesh Roshan, and no one else.”

Previously, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan is on a relentless hunt for a Hollywood director to bring back the superhero drama on screen. The source had shared, “He wants to be Krrish. It’s his inner calling at the moment. He has informed the people around to start looking out for a director. In-fact, he has also actively told his team to even list down a probable name from Hollywood. Who knows, Hrithik might personally fly down to LA to do meetings with some Hollywood names on Krrish,"

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Vivek Oberoi, Krissh 3 also featured Priyanka Chopra, Kangna Ranaut, Arif Zakaria and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles. Meanwhile, on the completion of 15 years of Krrish, Hrithik Roshan had teased Krrish 4 via his social media handles on June 23, 2021. Besides being a successful film franchise, Krrish also became a name synonymous with video games and comics.

