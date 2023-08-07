Rakesh Roshan Recalls Shutting Down a Remark on Hrithik Roshan Possibly Going Bald Like Him

Koi…Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, recently marked 20 years since its release. The film is regarded as one of Rakesh Roshan’s most memorable directorial ventures. Recently, Rakesh and Hrithik opened up about the difficulties and mean remarks they were subjected to while making the film. One such remark was made about Rakesh’s baldness.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik spoke about how he approaches a new character. He said that getting his hair right is one of the primary steps in the process. Rakesh then joked that he is grateful that he is not an actor in today’s time. Rakesh and his brother Rajesh Roshan are both bald. Addressing this, Hrithik joked, “Ye baalon ka kissa hamari family mei arson se hai (This discussion over hair has been there in our family for a long time)."

Rakesh then recalled that when Hrithik had just started his acting career, a journalist had brought up this topic and asked him what will Hrithik do if he loses all his hair. He said, “This person came to me and said, ‘Aapke baal nahi hai, aapke bete ke bhi udd jayenge, phir kya karega (You are bald and your son will also lose his hair. What will he do then)?'"

Rakesh replied to them, “I said you have hair, what have you done? I told him, ‘Even if he loses his hair, he will not lose his kismet (destiny). Lakerein baalon mei nahi hote, baalon ke neeche hote hai’ (One’s destiny is written on their forehead, not contained in the hair)," he said pointing to his forehead.

Koi…Mil Gaya released on August 8, 2003. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, the also featured Rekha, Hansika Motwani, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra and Mukesh Rishi. The story revolved around Rohit, a young boy with a mental disability, who befriends an alien, Jadoo.