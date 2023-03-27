Hrithik Roshan is considered the Greek God for his Adonis-like physique and his fans have loved him bare his body in films like War and Bang Bang! But it was not always the same for the superstar as told by his father Rakesh Roshan. The film-maker shared while attending a singing reality show that doctors had told him Hrithik Roshan won’t be able to build his physique due to a health condition.

In a video clip shared by Sony, Rakesh Roshan recalled casting Hrithik Roshan for his film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He revealed on the sets of Indian Idol, “Mujhe kisine kaha ki isme koi naya ladka ho to acchha rahega, romantic film hogi. Hrithik bhi baedha hua tha, maine kaha Hrithik ko le lenge (someone told me to cast a new boy since it would be a romantic film. Hrithik was also there so I decided to cast him).”

He recalled, “He was very lean and thin, doctors told, ‘aap kabhi apni physique nahi bana sakte, aap dance nahi kar sakte kyunki aapke inherent kujh problem hai spinal cord mein (doctors said Hrithik can never make his physique because of an inherent problem in the spinal cord)’. But he challenged everything, he started exercising with books and slowly, slowly with books he came to dumbbells and dumbbells se usne fir ye sab apni physique banayi (then he made his physique).”

Hrithik Roshan had previously opened up about the same during a song launch event last year. He said, “Before the release of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai my doctors had told me that my health condition is not so good that I can do action films and dance films. I took this diagnosis as a challenge and focused on my health and fitness. I learnt how to do my work to the best of my abilities and I’m just happy to be here standing in front of you’ll today. It is nothing short of a miracle for me that in my 25th film, I’m still doing action and I’m still dancing and I’m still being able to say my dialogues. I think the 21-year-old me, would be very proud of me, today."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha where he locked horns with Saif Ali Khan. There has also been a buzz about his superhero comeback with Krissh 4.

