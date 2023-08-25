Rakhi Sawant Accuses Adil Khan of Torturing Her: 'Tum Mujhe Jeene Nahi De Rahe Ho'

Ever since Rakhi Sawant’s former husband Adil Khan Durrani walked out of jail, the two have levelled several allegations against each other. Now, the Bigg Boss fame has accused Adil of hacking and disabling her Instagram account. Not just this, Rakhi has also claimed that Adil and Rajshree (who once used to be her best friend) have been torturing her.

“Adil and Rajshree hacked my Instagram account. They don’t let me eat or sleep. They have been torturing me. I have been visiting the police station too. I have a flight to catch at 6 am. Adil has been torturing me a lot. Rajshree too," Rakhi said while speaking to the paparazzi on Thursday night.

“You are not letting me eat. You are not letting me live. You deleted my Instagram account, Adil. You are torturing me," she added in another video.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani was picked up from her residence and arrested on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs.

However, he recently walked out of the Mysore jail. After getting free from jail, Adil spoke to the media and levelled several allegations against his former wife. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he talked about Rakhi’s claims of miscarriage and claimed that the actress could not get pregnant. He alleged that Rakhi had gotten a uterus-removal surgery. Adil also claimed Rakhi was still married to Ritesh (her first husband) when she married him.

Rakhi’s BFF Rajshree More also joined Adil and then filed a police complaint against the actress. She claimed that Rakhi threatened her the day Adil made his first appearance. Reacting to the complaint, Rakhi told paparazzo Viral Bhayani, “You have always stood beside me in my worst times. Even I stood with her in her bad times. She will always be my friend forever. I’m shocked. I don’t know what wrong is going on in my life."