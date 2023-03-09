The trouble between Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani is known to all. The latter is currently in jail in connection to the domestic violence case filed by Rakhi. He has also been accused of raping an Iranian girl. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss fame has now said that she is ‘trying to be strong’ amid turmoil in her personal life. She also shared that she ‘had almost given up’ but thanks to fans’ love that is giving her strength.

In a recent interview, Rakhi claimed that Adil recently called her from the Mysore jail asking for ‘another chance’. However, she told him that if he wants to come back into her life, he must stop being a womanizer and should respect her. Laying down her condition for Adil, Rakhi told E-Times, “If Adil wants to come back, he has to give it in writing that he will never cheat on me, never physically abuse me and return the money he took from me. You will stop being a womanizer, give me back my respect and he has to be in this marriage."

However, the 44-year-old actress further claimed that Adil refused to accept her conditions in writing. “Does he want to come back to seek revenge and kill me? Who will take responsibility if he comes back and something happens to me?" Rakhi asked.

Rakhi also revealed that she will never divorce Adil and explained, “I don’t want him to destroy any other woman’s life. I won’t get married ever in life or think of babies. My students are my kids. Mother Teresa never got married, she took care of the kids in need. I am nowhere closer to her but I can just try."

Adil Khan Durrani was arrested on February 7 after Rakhi Sawant levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her.

