Rakhi Sawant Begs 'Kapde Mat Phaadna' As She Gets Mobbed at IIFA 2023, Says 'Don't Touch Me'; Watch

Rakhi Sawant was mobbed in Abu Dhabi when she stepped out to attend the IIFA 2023 ceremony on Saturday. The crowd grew so close that Rakhi began begging them to spare her gown and was also seen holding her clothes to avoid any kind of damage to it. For the awards show, Rakhi picked out a red, off-shoulder gown and styled it with a matching oversized hat.

In a video shared by Voompla, Rakhi was seen surrounded by people who were trying to take a selfie with her. Worried about her dress, Rakhi requested everyone to not tear her clothes. “Mere kapde mat phaadna please!" she repeated a couple of times before she started chanting that she loves Abu Dhabi. As the crowd grew closer, Rakhi snapped and said, “Don’t touch me."

Rakhi had an oops moment on the green carpet of IIFA 2023 awards show. Videos revealed that the dramatic sleeve on one side of the Bigg Boss alum’s outfit threatened to make a hasty exit from her shoulder. It was a near-disaster that left everyone in disbelief.

Besides this, she also made the headlines after she knocked off Vicky Kaushal as they danced together. In a video going viral, Rakhi, Vicky and Sara Ali Khan were seen grooving to Sheila Ki Jawani when Rakhi unknowingly bumped into Vicky and he almost fell. Fortunately, he was not hurt.

Rakhi Sawant is a well-known Indian actress, dancer, and television personality. She rose to fame after participating in various reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. She often makes headlines with her controversial statements and actions.