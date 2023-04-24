Rakhi Sawant Celebrates Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan With Billi Billi Dance Inside Theatre

Salman Khan’s fans can’t keep calm as his much-awaited Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally screening in the theatres. One such admirer is Rakhi Sawant, who made sure to catch a show on the first weekend. She not only enjoyed the film but also danced to its popular song Billi Billi inside the theatres. Rakhi was seen all decked up for the show. She wore a golden outfit with matching jewellery. Videos of her dancing inside the movie hall are also circulating on the net.

In a paparazzi video, Rakhi Sawant is seen doing the hook step of Billi Billi near the popcorn counter. She had a large tub on her head, covering her face while she danced and hummed the lyrics of the song. Once she removes the tub, she is surprised to see that the paps are present there, and are capturing her dance moves. ‘Aree aap log yaha (You guys are here), Rakhi asks. She then says that she will get a refill in the same tub and moves toward the counter.

Rakhi also danced her heart out inside the theatre as well. Other Salman Khan fans in the audience also joined her in the celebration.

Rakhi recently talked about being one of Salman’s biggest fans and how much she respects the actor. “Salman Sir, ne itna diya hai mujhe…Eid, Diwali, aur Christmas mein. He celebrates Christmas with me every year. Salman sir, dil mein hai, unse kya maangna (Salman Khan has given me so much on every festival. He celebrates Christmas with me every year. He resides in my heart)? I am thankful to God that he put him in Bollywood and I met him," Rakhi told ETimes. Rakhi Sawant said that although she got her first break under Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na, it was always Salman who supported her throughout her journey. She adds, “Jiske paas ho Salman bhai ka saath use koi nahi laga payega haath (Noone can harm a person who has Salman Khan’s backing)."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected over Rs 60 crore in the first weekend. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie has an ensemble cast starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here